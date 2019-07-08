Speech to Text for Public invited to CANDLES Holocaust Museum on Tuesday to pay their respects to Eva Kor

can help". the wabash valley continues to mourn the loss "of eva kor". she passed away "on thursday morning" overseas in poland at the age of "85". "tomorrow".. "the public" is invited to pay their respects to "eva".. by visiting "the candles holocaust museum and education center". it will be open from "10" a-m until "4" p-m. "eva" and her twin sister "miriam" helped to found the museum. the "2"-were subjected to inhumane medical experiments during "the auschwitz concentration camp". we have also put together "a tribute to eva" over on our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". there.. you can share "some of your own thoughts" and "comments".