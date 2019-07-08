Speech to Text for Paris man trying to escape the heat found dead inside of his vehicle

"heat stroke" is to blame for the death "of a paris, illinois man". according "to the edgar county coroner".. "66"-year-ol "david long" was found.. unresponsive in his vehicle on wednesday. "officials say".. "long" had been living in the attic of a friend's home. due to the recent heat wave.. "the non-air conditioned attic" was consistently more than "140"-degrees. "friends say".. "long" would frequently escape the heat by sitting in his vehicle. "long" was found in his car "last wednesday afternoon". the cause of death.. is attributed "to