Washington stop arm cameras

our school corporation." /////// "a wabash valley school corporation".. is stepping-up.. "to keep kids safe". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, july 8th. "keeping your kids safe". that's the job for bus drivers all across the wabash valley. but "the job" becomes "more difficult" when "the stop arm" comes out. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how "washington community schools" are working to reduce the number "of stop arm violations". ////// "washington community schools have 17 bus routes to take students to and from school. that's 17 routes to monitor for stop arm violations." stop arm cameras are being installed on all of the corporation's buses. each bus will have two cameras located on the driver's side. one camera will face forward. one backward. previously each bus was equiped with a camera system inside. this helped to monitor activity inside the buses. now.. the camera systems are being retrofitted in order to accommodate the stop arm cameras. adding stop arm cameras will cost roughly "25"-grand. school officals say this will help give law enforcement evidence to cite drivers who are violating the law. "if they're aware that there some repercussion and theres evidence hopefully they, they think about that and they stop when they see the big yellow bus with flashing lights." "i got the chance to speak with one bus driver here in washington. at the top of the hour i'll have what he experiences on a daily basis. in washington, gary brian news 10." /////// "the school system" hopes "the school /////// news 10." gary brian news 10." /////// "the school system" hopes to re-coup some of the funds it took to install the cameras from the state for being in compliance with the new state law.
