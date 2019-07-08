Clear

Sportsman's Day, Sturday 10am-2pm Sam Parr State Park, Newton Illinois

The Oblong Children's Christian home in partnership with volunteers have to serve will welcome young and old alike to the 8th Annual Sportsman's Day.

alia talks with amy kemp, executive director of operations for the obling children's christian home. on saturday, july 13, the oblong children's christian home in partnership with scads of volunteers who have a heart to serve will welcome young and old alike to the 8th annual sportsman's day held at sam parr state park in jasper county. outdoors unlimited of jasper county, il will volunteer time and effort for a great event meant only to bless those who attend! event stations will include archery, slingshot, clay pigeon, muzzle loader, bow fishing, and many others. participants can enjoy their hand at any and all stations as many times as they would like. mid-day, we'll stop for something off the grill. . .a brat, a hot dog, some chips, a cookie, and a water. for just a few minutes, we'll focus our attention on the creator god who makes the "great outdoors" possible and his specific children living at the oblong children's christian home - the beneficiary of the event. there will even be two great give-aways! silverthorne chevrolet is donating two .22 cricket rifles with scope (your choice of color).then, we'll be back at all the action until the close of day. make plans to be a part of this fun-filled, god-honoring activity. bring your family. bring your youth group. bring your grandkids. but, please, come. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (registratation begins at 9:00 a.m. central) sam parr state park, newton, illinois free, but donations gladly accepted! (618) 592-3633 oblongchristianhome.org
