All You Need to Know for Monday

a couple traffic alerts for drivers in clay county. starting today crews will be working on a section of state road 59 and a section of state road 246. according to the indiana department of transportation, a portion of state road 59 will close just south of county road 1100 north. the road is expected to re-open on september 24th. watch for detours. Also state road 246 will close just east of the state road 59 junction with state road 246. the road is expected to reopen on july 19th. again watch for detours.

happening tonight - vigo county schools will hold another community meeting. it begins right after the regular school board meeting. that starts at 6:00. school leaders will discuss financial and staffing challenges the district is facing and solutions. if you can't make it to tonight's meeting you have one more chance to share your thoughts. the last community meeting is july 22nd. it will also take place in the board room of the administration building.

administrators and guidance counselors will be on hand at terre haute south vigo high school this week. they'll be there to help students dealing with the loss of two students. mason kiger and robert clouse died early wednesday morning in a crash. school officials say it's important to provide a safe space for all students as they work through this difficult time. staff will be available all week from 7 am to 5 pm. students can also call the school directly to talk to a guidance counselor.

a man featured in our crime stoppers report last week is now behind bars. the vigo county sheriff's office says brandon broaddus has been found. they got a tip he was in the daviess county jail. broaddus has been placed on hold for the vigo county warrant. if you have any information on this case you can still call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

the u-s-geological survey says the threat of another major earthquake hitting california in the next week is falling. but since two quakes rocked part of the state, more than three-thousand aftershocks have been recorded. some residents in ridgecrest have chosen to sleep outside rather than go back into their homes.

one week from today sullivan county women will have more resources and a place to recover from drug and alcohol addiction. ruth house will help women with basic life skills and securing employment. it can support up to 10 women at a time. length of stay varies from nine months to two years. executive director of the program peggy poe is a recovered addict. for information on admission to ruth house visit our website wthitv.com

help is available for tornado victims in southern indiana. the u.s. small business association announced indiana businesses and homeowners can apply for low interest disaster loans. the loans will help cover damage in greene, owen and lawrence counties as well as several others. the small business association will have people staffed to answer questions. for more information on how much businesses and homeowners can borrow go to wthitv.com.

in Illinois governor j-b pritzker is asking for a statwide federal agricultural disaster declaration. that's following the state's soggy planting season. he says the winter snow melt and record rain caused rivers to swell to historic levels. it also forced farmers to delay or scale back planting or not plant at all. if approved.. farmers and businesses would have access to federal resources

fowler park beach while you can will close for the season on thursday. that's as plans for restoring the irishman's bridge are underway. the covered bridge is located at fowler park in vigo county. in preparation for the work crews will have to lower the lake around 5 to 6 feet. that means the fowler park beach will be closed for the season. the improvements will include a renovated covered bridge, fresh sand and shower house improvements.

and here's a live look from the wabash valley fairgrounds. that's where the vigo county fair will continue today. and if you go you have the chance to win some prizes in a raffle each day. prizes include tvs, gift certificates, a freezer and even a pig. all you have to do is write your name and enter to win. the raffles are taking place in the vendors barn. a winner is announced every day.

We'll start the work week under a mostly sunny sky and temperatures running a little below normal. A high today at 85. Clear and cooler tonight, a low at 62. Then sunny again tomorrow at high at 87. Not as cool tomorrow night, a low at 68. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms, a high at 89.