We'll have a nice break in the humidity to start the work week along with temperatures running a few degrees below seasonal normal.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 8:28 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday: Sunny and nice. Lower humidity. High: 85°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, early showers. Low: 61°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 87°

Detailed Forecast:

We'll have a nice break in the humidity to start the work week along with temperatures running a few degrees below seasonal normal. Day time highs will live in the mid 80s. High pressure will remain in control for several days which will bring sunshine to area with a limited threat for showers. However, Wednesday, may be a different scenario as stronger storms are possible. We're keeping a close watch on that day. By the end of the week, sunshine should return and it will stay that way into the first part of the weekend.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Sunny and nice. Lower humidity. High: 85°

