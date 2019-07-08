Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Sunny and nice. Lower humidity. High: 85°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, early showers. Low: 61°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 87°

Detailed Forecast:

We'll have a nice break in the humidity to start the work week along with temperatures running a few degrees below seasonal normal. Day time highs will live in the mid 80s. High pressure will remain in control for several days which will bring sunshine to area with a limited threat for showers. However, Wednesday, may be a different scenario as stronger storms are possible. We're keeping a close watch on that day. By the end of the week, sunshine should return and it will stay that way into the first part of the weekend.