Celebrating 90 Years: animals, chalk art and prizes at Vigo County Fair

Celebrating 90 Years: animals, chalk art and prizes at Vigo County Fair

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

families are getting an up close opportunity to learn about animals. today was the first day for the petting zoo at the vigo county fair. the animal exhibit runs from 9 am to 9 pm each day -- all week. you can check out farm animals... and lizards... snakes... and turtles. atlantis aquatic gardens is just one of the groups showing animals at the fair. the owner says he enjoys coming to the fair each year. he says you shouldn't miss it! "seeing the looks on kids and families faces.. it's one of the high points of the fair actually, so if you come to the faigrounds do not miss the animla hut back here." admission to the petting zoo is free. also happening at the fair... a sidewalk chalk art contest took place this afternoon. kids and adults got the chance to show off their creativity. participants had six hours to complete their design before a judge crowned a winner. all proceeds from the contest will go to benefit vigo county 4-h. volunteers say they hope events like this draw in more people to the fair. "we thought this would be a way to get different people to come in and show their creativity besides the 4h, or animals or the carnival. we just thought this would be a great addition." this was the first year for the contest but volunteers say they hope to continue it in the future. you also have the chance to win some prizes at the fair this week. there's a raffle going on. tvs... gift certificates... a freezer and even a pig will be raffled off. all you have to do is write your name and enter to win. the raffles are taking place in the vendors barn.
