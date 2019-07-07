Clear

Fundraisers planned for second family impacted by deadly accident

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

tips are anonymous. a wabash valley high school is working to help students through the grieving process. last week... two terre haute south vigo high school teens were killed in a car accident. "mason kiger" and "robert clouse" died early wednesday morning. now... the high school is helping students as they begin to process this loss. staff at the high school say they will have administrators and guidance counselors on campus this week for students who need them. they say it's important to provide a safe space for all students as they work through this difficult time. staff will be available all week from 7 am to 5 pm. students can also call the school directly to talk to a guidance counselor. fundraisers are planned to support families of both teens. we told you about plans to support the clouse family last night on news 10. now... a friend of the kiger family is planning a fundraiser. there's been a go fund me created for kiger's family to help pay for funeral expenses. a car wash fundraiser is also in the works. a date and time has not yet been announced. if you'd like to donate.. we've linked you to the
