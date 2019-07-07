Speech to Text for Deadliest month on the road

themselves and others." the deadliest month on the road... while this weekends holiday travel window is coming to a close... dangers still lurk on the open road. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. more people die on the road in the month of july than any other... according to the national highway traffic safety administration. as we wrap up the holiday weekend... a wabash valley liquor store -- and police -- are reminding drivers to drink responsibly. news 10's richard solomon has more on the dangers of a good time in tonight's safety alert. the holiday weekend is wrapping up but many still have their eyes set on one of the deadliest months of the year. the roads see more traffic -- including drunk drivers. people i spoke to say they want others to have fun... but make sure no one gets hurt. the 4th of july holiday ended with a bang... "nats of fireworks" but it only marks the start to a deadly time on the road. the month of july sees more drunk driving accidents than any other month. that's according to the national highway traffic safety administration. "have a good time is just different from just getting messed up for the fun of it." i met justin bryant at mr. m's liquor store. he told me... he plans to have a fun but safe summer. "i don't ever think you should just ever drink and drive i mean that's never good." according nhtsa... in 2017 nearly 40-percent of all traffic deaths around the 4th of july were alochol related. "everywhere in the united states the legal limit is .08% on alcohol." sergeant matt ames with the indiana state police told news 10 more people are on the roads traveling because of the warm weather. ames says they'll be on high alert. "if you're buzzed drinking that's drunk driving. we'll be looking for people with excessive speeds following too close and for people who are camping out in the left hand lane." bryant says regardless of the day or month...safety and smart decisions should be on everyone's mind. "everybody should think about something just have a good time man it's just a holiday you don't gotta go above and beyond." on ca} state police want to remind you to always make smart decisions and make sure there's a designated driver. back to you.