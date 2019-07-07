Speech to Text for Crime stoppers suspect update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a man wanted for auto theft in vigo county is now in custody in another county. we first told you about brandon broaddus in our crimestoppers report last week. the vigo county sheriff's office says... broaddus has been found. they say they got a crime stoppers tip he was in the daviess county jail. police confirmed the information... and broaddus has been placed on hold for the vigo county warrant. if you have any information on this case... can can still call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.