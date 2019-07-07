Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

showers possible. high: 84 tonight: partly cloudy, early showers. low: 65 tomorrow: mostly sunny, warmer. high: 85 still ahead on news 10... a warning for pet today: partly sunny, afternoon showers possible. high: 84 tonight: partly cloudy, early showers. low: cloudy, early tonight: partly 84 possible. high: showers afternoon sunny, today: partly see... you can see... today: partly sunny, afternoon showers possible. high: 84 tonight: partly cloudy, early showers. low: 65 tomorrow: mostly sunny, warmer. high: today: partly sunny, afternoon showers possible. high: 84 tonight: partly cloudy, early showers. low: 65 tomorrow: mostly sunny, warmer. high: 85 still ahead still