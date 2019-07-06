Clear

Man arrested after crawling through doggy door

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 11:36 PM
Braden Harp

a local man is facing several charges tonight after police say he crawled through a doggy door to steal a truck. in tonight's crime alert.. the sullivan county sheriff's department says garland tuttle jr is facing charges for burglary... auto theft... and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. according to the sullican county sheriff... it all happened saturday afternoon in farmersburg. police say they got a call about a pickup truck that was stolen from a locked garage. they later found tuttle in the truck. police say he had a blood alcohol content of point 2-9-1 percent. he remains in the sullivan
