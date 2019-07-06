Clear

Safety tips for the Vigo County Fair

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 11:35 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

pony show starting tomorrow at 9 am. if you're headed out to the fair... there's some tips you need to know to stay safe. in tonight's safety alert... a local fire department is making sure everyone has a good and healthy time. the honey creek fire department will be at the vigo county fair all week. firefighters tell us the fair is a great opportunity to connect with the public... and they're also there to help. they offered up some safety tips for those camping out. they say be cautious of overloading circuits... and keeping hot grills away from buildings. also -- they say everyone should prepare for the heat. "it's going to be hot, so we want to remind people to hydrate before they come down. there's so much good fair food going on around here, but make on around here, but make sure you don't eat too much before you go ride the rides or you end up sick. make sure that you're taking care of yourself when it's 95 degrees out here and you're spending all day at the fair." for more information about the vigo county fair... visit our website... wthitv.com.
