Speech to Text for Vigo County Fair Underway: Horse and Pony Show

eight. in vigo county... there's fun for the whole family this weekend. happening now... the vigo county fair is celebrating 90-years of family fun. today was the first day of the fair which runs through july 13th. the fair offers food... carnival rides... and even hot air balloons! the fair kicked off this morning with a 4-h horse show. we spoke with one of the contestants who says she's lucky to have this opportunity. "i'm extremely grateful, because not a lot of kids get to show horses and i've been doing it for so long, and this being my last year it's kind of sad, i'm i'm really happy i got to be a part of it." there will be another 4-h horse and