Clear

Family Fishing Rodeo

Family Fishing Rodeo

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 11:34 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2019 11:34 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Family Fishing Rodeo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some say the best way to spend a summer day is on the lake.. nearly 60-kids did just that at the 2nd annual bass unlimited foundation family fishing rodeo. they competed to see who could catch the biggest fish! news 10's richard solomon spent the day at the lake. he has more on what the competition means for families. " the family day fishing rodeo brought out people of all ages. the competition was to see who could catch the biggest fish... but it was a great way for all to bond and enjoy the great outdoors... "really whip it out hard cause it's kind of lighter..." this is how connor mckanna spent his saturday.. "i like when you have a big fish and you just know it and you just yank the rod and you can feel that big pooof on the end of the line it's like oh yes you have a big fish" he's one of 58 young fishermen at the 2nd annual family fishing rodeo. the rodeo was sponsored by bass unlimited and vigo county parks and recreation. the goal was to see who could catch the biggest fish in mutiple categories. in fact mckanna came in first place for the biggest bass weighing nearly 2 lbs. he told me this is a perfect day for him "it's kinda like a sigh of relief that i have the biggest bass. it's calm your out doors, you get to see nature. " standup "casting out a line is not only a great way to spend your saturday afternoon but.....it's also a great teacher" "nats" payton mccullough says he's seeing the kids learn life lessons through fishing...like patience. mccullough fishes with the west vigo fishing team. he's here to help the kids weigh the fish... but mccullough says seeing the kids excitement for fishing...lights up his world. "it's a joy knowing that he caught...seeing that.. seeing him smile with a nice big bass. it just brings friends closer together a little competition" but most importantly..mckanna enjoys the bonding time fishing brings with his father and brother. he told me this is the perfect boys day out. "me my dad and my brother come out here fishing not really anybody else in my family does our bond gets stronger when we fish" no...i did not catch anything.. but the winner's catch a $50 gift card to academy sports and outdoors in terre haute. if you would like to see who all won...we have them on our website at wthitv.com back to you. folks like you got out
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Chances of rain his weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man arrested after crawling through doggy door

Image

Safety tips for the Vigo County Fair

Image

Vigo County Fair Underway: Horse and Pony Show

Image

Family Fishing Rodeo

Image

Rocker remembers Eva Kor

Image

Community honors teens killed in crash, plans for fundraiser

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Local Leaders Concerned about Teen Driving Safety

Image

The citizenship test is harder then you might think and students have to take it now

Image

IBCA All-State

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way