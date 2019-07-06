Speech to Text for Family Fishing Rodeo

some say the best way to spend a summer day is on the lake.. nearly 60-kids did just that at the 2nd annual bass unlimited foundation family fishing rodeo. they competed to see who could catch the biggest fish! news 10's richard solomon spent the day at the lake. he has more on what the competition means for families. " the family day fishing rodeo brought out people of all ages. the competition was to see who could catch the biggest fish... but it was a great way for all to bond and enjoy the great outdoors... "really whip it out hard cause it's kind of lighter..." this is how connor mckanna spent his saturday.. "i like when you have a big fish and you just know it and you just yank the rod and you can feel that big pooof on the end of the line it's like oh yes you have a big fish" he's one of 58 young fishermen at the 2nd annual family fishing rodeo. the rodeo was sponsored by bass unlimited and vigo county parks and recreation. the goal was to see who could catch the biggest fish in mutiple categories. in fact mckanna came in first place for the biggest bass weighing nearly 2 lbs. he told me this is a perfect day for him "it's kinda like a sigh of relief that i have the biggest bass. it's calm your out doors, you get to see nature. " standup "casting out a line is not only a great way to spend your saturday afternoon but.....it's also a great teacher" "nats" payton mccullough says he's seeing the kids learn life lessons through fishing...like patience. mccullough fishes with the west vigo fishing team. he's here to help the kids weigh the fish... but mccullough says seeing the kids excitement for fishing...lights up his world. "it's a joy knowing that he caught...seeing that.. seeing him smile with a nice big bass. it just brings friends closer together a little competition" but most importantly..mckanna enjoys the bonding time fishing brings with his father and brother. he told me this is the perfect boys day out. "me my dad and my brother come out here fishing not really anybody else in my family does our bond gets stronger when we fish" no...i did not catch anything.. but the winner's catch a $50 gift card to academy sports and outdoors in terre haute. if you would like to see who all won...we have them on our website at wthitv.com back to you. folks like you got out