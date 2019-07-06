Speech to Text for Rocker remembers Eva Kor

at 7pm. over the past few days... we've been sharing stories with you about holocaust survivor and icon -- eva kor. kor died thursday while traveling in poland. many who knew her best say she was funny... tenacious... and strong. she was also a kind of rock star so it should be no surprise she also befriended one. rocker -- nikki sixx -- of motley crue... recently posted about the loss of his friend -- eva kor. he shared this picture on his instagram account. below he writes about how kor once told him she'd like to adopt him as her son. sixx says kor was a "special person who survived so much evil and yet refused to let that define her." you can visit the candles holocaust museum in terre haute -- when it reopens tuesday -- to pay