Speech to Text for Local Leaders Concerned about Teen Driving Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

patrons to check out. a tragic crash involving teenagers speeding is the latest in a troubling trend. earlier this week... robert clouse and mason kiger died when their vehicle hit a tree in southern vigo county. both young men were members of terre haute south vigo high school's rotc program. police say speed may have been a factor. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with local leaders and driving educators. he explains why they think something needs to change... for the sake of your chilren's safety. patrece... rondrell.. teens speeding has been an issue for the past year in vigo county. local leaders have finally had enough. they want teens to take driving safety more seriously. they hope better educating these teens can save someone's life. "i was devastated to hear that its happened again." kimberly van winkle is a co owner of simmons driving school in vigo county. she is concerned about the recent number of high speed accidents among teenagers. like many other terre haute residents. . . it shakes her to her core. "my heart breaks for the families because i can only imagine getting a call like that. it's devastating" meaniwhile vigo county prosecuter terry modesitt agrees. he is calling for harsher penalties for wreckless driving. he says it may make teens think twice before speeding on the road. he believes teaching teenagers how serious this issue is is the place to start. "i think education to understand that you are going to be held accountable for whatever you do. van winkle thinks teens believe faster is better. she stresses obeying the rules of the road to her driving students. "it might be okay in a game, or on a drag strip, or raceway. but not on our highways. . . not on our streets. they are speed limits not speed suggestions." modesitt agrees... this is a matter of life and death. "and obviously too, consequences that no one wants to have to feel guilty for for the rest of their lives when one of your friends may be hurt seriously or killed." it's something that van winkle calls for all teens to understand. she doesn't want to see history repeat itself. "its not worth it. 70 miles per hour on a back road. you think its never going to happen to you but all these people that its just happened to. . .had the same thought" same thought" modesitt has taken his fight to stiffen speeding penalties to the state level. back to you. meanwhile, terre haute south wants to honor the memory of the boys killed in that crash. as we told you earlier, robert clouse and mason kiger were both killed earlier this week in a tragic car crash. they attended terre haute south. today the school guidance office announced a candlelite vigil in memory of both teens. it'll be held tomorrow evening at 7 in the school parking lot. it'll be moved inside the cafeteria if