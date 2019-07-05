Speech to Text for The citizenship test is harder then you might think and students have to take it now

it takes a lot for immigrants to become u-s citizens. one of the requirements is you must pass a citizenship test. now, indiana high school students must take the same test. news 10's sarah lehman is live in the newsroom tonight. she asked a few people some of the same questions. and as she found out... it may not be cut and dry for everyone.. patrece...rondrell... the 100 question test has questions like who is the current president...to what are the powers of the federal government. immigrants must answer these before they're legal citizens. and now indiana high school students have to answer them as well. "what do we call the first 10 amendements to the constitution? bill of rights. what do we show loyalty to when we say the pledge of allegiance? to the flag what stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful? check and balances who is the commander in chief of the military? it's the president what is the supreme law of the land? the constitution of the united states of america." those are examples of just a few questions on the citizenship naturalization test. a test that indiana high schoolers are now required to take. "i think it's good because a lot of adults do not know those questions and i think it's good to know about our country and our histrory" indiana governor eric holcomb signed the law june 27th. to show the basic knowledge americans should have... "i think it's a lot of things most people know you know how many years is a senator elected for things along those lines what's the name of the current president. i think those are things that most people should know." but under pressure it's not as easy as you might think "who signs bills to become laws? congress...nope how many u-s senators are there? is it in the 50 range? how many amendments does the constitution have? 24? close 27!" st} even though this is new for indiana some states have been requiring this for years. they say it's important history every american should know. "i think a lot of states around the country have seen a need for again greater understanding of the political system as a way to improve our democracy" students democracy" students will start taking this test this upcoming school year. indiana did pull back a little bit on the law making it just so that students were requried to take the test...but not necessarily pass to graduate. reporting live from the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10.