Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

IBCA All-State

Fougerousse, Lawson earn all-state honors.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for IBCA All-State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening.. the high school baseball season has been over for a while.. but for a few of the wabash valley's best.. the awards keep coming in.. linton-stockton's kip fougerousse today named to the indiana baseball coaches association's 2-a all-state team.. it's the 2nd time the junior has made the team.. fougerousse.. an indiana university baseball commit.. selected at 3rd base for the all-state team.. he's one 2-a's top hitter.. fougerousse hit for a 5-19 average this season with eight home runs.. he's also one of the top pitcher for the miners.. finishing the season with a 6-and-1 record on the mound and an e-r-a under two.. linton sophomore josh pyne also earning all-state honorable mention.. as well as south vermillion senior cooper terry for class 2-a.. the wabash valley also getting some representation on the 1-a all-state team.. riverton parke's garrett lawson gets the nod at 1st base.. the panther junior hit for a 3-88 average this season with five home runs and 31 runs batted in.. he also carried the load for the r-p pitching staff.. in 13 appearances.. lawson finished the season with an e-r-a of 1.44.. he had 82 strikeouts to just 16 walks on the mound.. his teammate.. logan harrison.. also earning some
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Weekend Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Leaders Concerned about Teen Driving Safety

Image

The citizenship test is harder then you might think and students have to take it now

Image

IBCA All-State

Image

Overnight: Warm and humid. Low: 73°

Image

Renovations continue at North Davies Junior and Senior High school

Image

Vigo County Parks plans to fix Irishman's Bridge

Image

Watch for Pop-Up Storms This Summer

Image

“If they’re ready to change, this is the program for them” Addiction Recovery Home for Women Opens J

Image

Man Arrested for Theft in Clinton Home

Image

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way