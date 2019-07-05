Speech to Text for IBCA All-State

good evening.. the high school baseball season has been over for a while.. but for a few of the wabash valley's best.. the awards keep coming in.. linton-stockton's kip fougerousse today named to the indiana baseball coaches association's 2-a all-state team.. it's the 2nd time the junior has made the team.. fougerousse.. an indiana university baseball commit.. selected at 3rd base for the all-state team.. he's one 2-a's top hitter.. fougerousse hit for a 5-19 average this season with eight home runs.. he's also one of the top pitcher for the miners.. finishing the season with a 6-and-1 record on the mound and an e-r-a under two.. linton sophomore josh pyne also earning all-state honorable mention.. as well as south vermillion senior cooper terry for class 2-a.. the wabash valley also getting some representation on the 1-a all-state team.. riverton parke's garrett lawson gets the nod at 1st base.. the panther junior hit for a 3-88 average this season with five home runs and 31 runs batted in.. he also carried the load for the r-p pitching staff.. in 13 appearances.. lawson finished the season with an e-r-a of 1.44.. he had 82 strikeouts to just 16 walks on the mound.. his teammate.. logan harrison.. also earning some