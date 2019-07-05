Clear

Vigo County Parks plans to fix Irishman's Bridge

The covered bridge is located at Fowler Park in Vigo County.

the vigo county parks department is set to take on a new project! plans for restoring the irishman's bridge are underway. the covered bridge is located at fowler park in vigo county. in preparation for the work....crews will have to lower the lake around 5 to 6 feet. that means the fowler park beach will be closed for the season. we spoke with vigo county parks superintendent adam grossman. he says many are upset about the planned closure... but the work needs to be done. "we know that its not necessarily the optimal time of year to be lowering the lake. we don't take that decision lightly but due to when our contractor was available the best time of the year to do the work is when its dry." the closure begins thursday july 11th. the improvements will include a renovated covered bridge, fresh sand and shower house improvments.
