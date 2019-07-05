Clear

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

Just a day after Eva Kor died, a few are sharing their memories they shared with Kor, and why it's important that her story must continue to be told.

evening and good good evening and thanks for joining us. tenacious and strong... those are some of the words people are using to describe eva kor and her legacy. just one day after she died.. people are speaking out on the happy moments they've shared with eva kor. news 10's richard solomon has more from one man who worked closely with eva. he shares "why" her stories need to be told. kiel is the former executive director of the candles holocaust museum. he told me eva's legacy "has" to continue. during her long life she shared her story with many. kor endured several hardships during the holocaust. despite this....she stressed the importance of forgiveness. told me her messages touched people of all ages and colors. kor was a living a piece of history believes many problems that happen in the world today... come from history that's not addressed. he told me eva made her life count.. by spreading the truth. "confronting those hitsorical injustices and tramas is really the most important thing we can be doing right now. i just think she is a quintessential example of the power of the human spirit, and for that she will always be remembered " the candles holocaust museum is currently closed in honor of kor. it'll be open again tuesday.. you're invited to come for it's reopening to pay respects. news 10 will keep you updated reporting live in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you.
