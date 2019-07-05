Clear

Blown tire causes gravel truck to roll over

It happened on State Road 63 near Durkees Ferry Road just south of New Goshen.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Blown tire causes gravel truck to roll over

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

traffic is back open in both directions at this hour on state road "63" in northern vig county. that's after a front tire blew on a gravel truck.. causing it to rollover. it happened on state road "63"-near durkees ferry road.. just south of "new goshen". indiana state police say the driver lost control.. leaving the roadway.. and stoping in a ditch. the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash. traffic was shut down to "1"-lane while crews cleaned up the scene. all lanes of traffic are
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Weekend Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Indiana Affected by Tornadoes, High Wi

Image

Blown tire causes gravel truck to roll over

Image

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Light Your Way to Better Health Glow 5k Run/Walk

Image

All You Need To Know for Friday

Image

Police officers and firefighters will crash cars into each other (on purpose) in a demolition derby

Image

Crime Stoppers: Man Wanted for Auto Theift

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way