Speech to Text for A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the wabash the wabash valley continues to remember the life and legacy of "eva kor". good afternoon. i'm heather good. in for susan dinkel. it's friday, july 5th. just a day after she passed... many are spending this weekend thinking back on their beloved memories with eva kor. she's left her mark on hundreds of thousands of people during her "85"-years. news 10's richard solomon spoke to a couple of those people... who worked alongside her. he joins us now live outside of the candles museum. richard. tenacious. that's how "kiel majewski" described "eva kor". "kiel" served as the candles museum's executive director for "10"-years. he says "eva" played a huge role in shaping him into the man he is today. in fact.. he now teaches human rights and holocaust education. throughout their journies together.. he got to know her both personally and profesionally. he says she was the most honest person he had ever met. kor taught him specifically about overcoming trauma. "kandice brown" also traveled overseas with "kor". she told me "kor" **embodied what it means to be a strong woman. "when you got close to her you just realized how you know how human she was and her imperfections and her generosity and her humor and all thoses sorts of things were part of the whole picture of who eva was" /// "as broken as she was she showed people how to be strong in their brokeness and to embrace it and to overcome it" brown says she's going to miss eva's sense of humor the most. stick with us.. coming up at 6.. we'll hear more on why it's important eva's story continues to be heard. reporting live in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to