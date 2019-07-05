Clear

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

Just a day after Eva Kor died, a few are sharing their memories they shared with Kor, and why it's important that her story must continue to be told.

tenacious. that's how "kiel majewski" described "eva kor". "kiel" served as the candles museum's executive director for "10"-years. he says "eva" played a huge role in shaping him into the man he is today. in fact.. he now teaches human rights and holocaust education. throughout their journies together.. he got to know her both personally and profesionally. he says she was the most honest person he had ever met. kor taught him specifically about overcoming trauma. "kandice brown" also traveled overseas with "kor". she told me "kor" **embodied what it means to be a strong woman. "when you got close to her you just realized how you know how human she was and her imperfections and her generosity and her humor and all thoses sorts of things were part of the whole picture of who eva was" /// "as broken as she was she showed people how to be strong in their brokeness and to embrace it and to overcome it" brown says she's going to miss eva's sense of humor the most.
