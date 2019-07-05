Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 12:35 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Hot & Humid Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Friday Afternoon Weather

Light Your Way to Better Health Glow 5k Run/Walk

All You Need To Know for Friday

Police officers and firefighters will crash cars into each other (on purpose) in a demolition derby

Crime Stoppers: Man Wanted for Auto Theift

90th anniversary of the Vigo County Fair

Names released in July 4th motorcycle crash in Parke County

Partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 88°

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Alex Kor remembers his mother's legacy

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way