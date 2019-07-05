Clear

Light Your Way to Better Health Glow 5k Run/Walk

Saint Mary of the Woods College packet pick up and expo 7pm-9pm

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 12:33 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Light Your Way to Better Health Glow 5k Run/Walk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alia talks with jessica cox, director of operations for the terre haute chamber of commerce. light your way to better health glow 5k run/walk friday, july 12 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm edt register now come walk, run and glow at the light your way to better health 5k run/walk event! the course will take participants throughout the beautiful campus of saint mary-of-the-woods college we have an official two lap 5k course and professional chip timing! runners if you are looking to run a beautiful course or walkers if you are looking to have a fun time join us for this beautiful and fun 5k! there will also be a 25% discount given to groups of 10+ participants that sign up together. if you would like to sign up as a group and receive this discount you must call (812) 232-2391. please be sure to have all participants' names, t-shirt sizes, genders, and ages ready, because you will be asked when registering. children 5 and under are free to attend this event, but they will not receive any race materials. you must register if you want to receive race materials or are 6+. the official t-shirt cut off date is sunday, july 7. after this date you will be be guaranteed a race day t-shirt. thank you to our sponsors: union health, saint mary-of-the-woods college, crossroads cyclery, gibault children's services & valley professional community health center www.terrehautechamber.com
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Hot & Humid Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Light Your Way to Better Health Glow 5k Run/Walk

Image

All You Need To Know for Friday

Image

Police officers and firefighters will crash cars into each other (on purpose) in a demolition derby

Image

Crime Stoppers: Man Wanted for Auto Theift

Image

90th anniversary of the Vigo County Fair

Image

Names released in July 4th motorcycle crash in Parke County

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 88°

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Alex Kor remembers his mother's legacy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way