All You Need To Know for Friday

condolences are pouring in this morning after the death of eva kor. she died thursday morning while overseas in poland. she left many with memories and life lessons. kor was a survivor of the holcuast. she spread her messages of forgiveness and healing. her son - alex kor - says a memorial service will be held overseas on sunday. and her funeral will be here in terre haute when they return. kor says there should also be a public memorial later this month. we'll let you know when that will be once it's been announced.

we're learning more about the victims of a deadly crash here in vigo county. they are 18-year-old mason kiger and 17-year-old robert clouse. at this time police have not released any information about a third person involved. the crash happened early wednesday morning near french drive. police say kiger was driving when he left the road and hit a tree. kiger and clouse died at the scene. authorities say speed might have been a factor. kiger had just graduated from terre haute south. robert clouse was a rising senior at south. both were involved in the high school's r-o-t-c program.

Meanwhile one person is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in parke county. it happened around 1-o'clock yesterday on u-s 36 and walker ramp road. that's just east of rockville. police say the driver of one motorcycle was stopped to make a left-hand turn.. that's when they say a second bike rear-ended the first at nearly 60 miles per hour. both drivers were thrown from their bikes. the driver of the second motorcyle was not wearing a helmet. he died on scene. the other driver was wearing a helmet and suffered only minor injuries. so far no names have been released.

clean up will continue today in southern california. that's after the biggest earthquake to hit the area in 20 years. the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit yesterday morning just north of los angeles. according to the u-s geological survey there have been more than 100 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 and larger. the quake caused broken water mains, knocked down power lines and caused rock slides on roads. some areas are also seeing serious flooding..

the vigo county fair has been known for fun in the valley.. since "1867." it's an event that many look forward to in the summertime, and it's almost here! news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the fairgrounds. she has more on what you can look forward to this year. alia.. i'm here at the fair.. and all the fun will begin starting this weekend. it's even more special because it's the 90th anniversary. there's a few things you should know before heading out to the fun. the event starts july 6th and goes until july 13th. there will be rides, food vendors, performances and more. parking is free until 4 pm after that parking is $5 per person if you walk up or $5 per carload. weekly parking passes are available for a small fee. there will also be a special addition this year for the anniversary---a hot air balloon on site. it's $10 per person, and it gives you an aerial view of the fairgrounds. there will also be a different wristband theme each day of the week with special discounts. and if you're on 41-expect a bit of congestion this weekend. for more details of the fair we'll leave a link on our website that's at wthitv.com. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10.

the brazil concert band is getting ready to celebrate america. patriotic music will be featured by the band on sunday. the band is making up for a concert that was rained out last week. the concert will be held at forest park in brazil. it begins at 8 p.m.