Police officers and firefighters will crash cars into each other (on purpose) in a demolition derby

at 238-stop. police need your help with catching a man wanted for auto-theft. vigo county sheriff "john plasse" has more in this crime stoppers report this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. the sheriff's office is needing your help locating this individual. take a look at this image. the subject is brandon lee broaddus. he is a 27 year old, white male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches, brown hair and brown eyes. brandon is wanted on a felony charge of auto theft. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i