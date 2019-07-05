Clear

90th anniversary of the Vigo County Fair

The Vigo County Fair has kept families entertained since 1867, it's an event that many look forward to in the summertime and it's right around the corner. This year marks the 90th anniversary, and there are special plans in place for the celebration.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 9:18 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 9:18 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 90th anniversary of the Vigo County Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

am sheriff john plasse. the vigo county fair has kept families entertained for decades. it's an event that many look forward to in the summertime.. and it's right around the corner. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the fairgrounds. she has more on what you can look forward to this year. alia.. i'm here at the fair.. and starting tomorrow this area will be packed with people joining in on all the fun. this year will be even more fun because it's the "90th anniversary." and the fair has something special in store for the celebration. as part of the big "anniversary" there will be a "hot air ballon." it's 10-dollars per person.. and it'll give "you" an "aerial" view of the fairgrounds. here are some additional details to know before heading out to the event. it kicks off tomorrow and goes until july 13th. there will be rides, food vendors, performances and more. parking is free until 4 pm after that parking is 5-dollars per person. weekly parking passes are available for a small fee. the fair manager told me that they're hoping the hot air ballon is a success to celebrate the anniversary. "it'll start around 7 right along 41, tickets will be 10 dollars a person and the basket is handicap accesible also so anyone can get in and out of it and enjoy it. when you go up you'll see the whole fairgrounds and 41 so it's pretty exciting. " for more information on the hot air ballon.. or the fair, visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot & Humid Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Man Wanted for Auto Theift

Image

90th anniversary of the Vigo County Fair

Image

Names released in July 4th motorcycle crash in Parke County

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 88°

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Alex Kor remembers his mother's legacy

Image

"This is America. It should be this way"; Thousands attend Linton Freedom Festival Parade

Image

Five new candidates set to run in Terre Haute's fall election

Image

Police release names of two teens killed in Vigo County crash

Image

One person dead after two-motorcycle crash in Parke County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way