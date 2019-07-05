Speech to Text for 90th anniversary of the Vigo County Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

am sheriff john plasse. the vigo county fair has kept families entertained for decades. it's an event that many look forward to in the summertime.. and it's right around the corner. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the fairgrounds. she has more on what you can look forward to this year. alia.. i'm here at the fair.. and starting tomorrow this area will be packed with people joining in on all the fun. this year will be even more fun because it's the "90th anniversary." and the fair has something special in store for the celebration. as part of the big "anniversary" there will be a "hot air ballon." it's 10-dollars per person.. and it'll give "you" an "aerial" view of the fairgrounds. here are some additional details to know before heading out to the event. it kicks off tomorrow and goes until july 13th. there will be rides, food vendors, performances and more. parking is free until 4 pm after that parking is 5-dollars per person. weekly parking passes are available for a small fee. the fair manager told me that they're hoping the hot air ballon is a success to celebrate the anniversary. "it'll start around 7 right along 41, tickets will be 10 dollars a person and the basket is handicap accesible also so anyone can get in and out of it and enjoy it. when you go up you'll see the whole fairgrounds and 41 so it's pretty exciting. " for more information on the hot air ballon.. or the fair, visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news