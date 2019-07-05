Clear

Names released in July 4th motorcycle crash in Parke County

The crash happened around 1 pm on US 36 and Walker Ramp Road

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 8:47 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

we now know the names of two people involved in a deadly motorcycle crash. it happened yesterday afternoon in parke county. police say 58-year-old "robert klein" from avon, indiana... died in that crash. 60-year-old "jaime balingit"... from mooresville, indiana was hurt. it crash happened around "1"-o'clock yesterday... on u-s "36" and "walker ramp road". that's just east of "rockville." police say balingit stopped to make a left-hand turn.. that's when they say klein.. who was riding another bike.. rear-ended him.. at nearly 60 miles per hour. both drivers were thrown from their bikes. klein was not wearing a helmet. he died on scene. balingit was wearing a helmet and suffered minor injuries.
