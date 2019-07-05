Speech to Text for Partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 88°
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 88°
Friday Night: Scattered evening storms. Warm and humid. Low: 72°
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. Hot. High: 88°
Detailed Forecast: A humid air mass will continue to shroud the Wabash Valley. Daytime heating will bring the possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Expect daytime highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows around 70°. This pattern will continue until the last part of the weekend.