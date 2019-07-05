Clear

Partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 88°

A humid air mass will continue to shroud the Wabash Valley. Daytime heating will bring the possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 8:34 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 8:51 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 88°

Friday Night: Scattered evening storms. Warm and humid. Low: 72°

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. Hot. High: 88°

Detailed Forecast: A humid air mass will continue to shroud the Wabash Valley. Daytime heating will bring the possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Expect daytime highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows around 70°. This pattern will continue until the last part of the weekend.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
