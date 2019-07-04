Speech to Text for Thursday Overnight Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

park... hundreds turned out to see the show! it happens annually. tonight tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 73. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. friday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. friday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. light south southwest wind. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except tenth of an less than a amounts of rainfall 60%. new precipitation is of wind. chance southwest light south around 72. with a low mostly cloudy, before 8pm. s likely, mainly thunderstormshowers and friday night s. thunderstormpossible in amounts higher inch, except tenth of an less than a amounts of rainfall 60%. new precipitation is chance of wind 3 to 7 mph. near 88. south with a high partly sunny, after 2pm. s likely, mainly thunderstormshowers and friday in the evening. becoming calm around 5 mph south wind around 73. with a low partly cloudy, tonight tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 73. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. friday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. friday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. light south southwest wind. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except tenth of an less than a amounts of rainfall 60%. new precipitation is of wind. chance southwest light south around 72. with a low mostly cloudy, before 8pm. s likely, mainly thunderstormshowers and friday night s. thunderstormpossible in amounts higher inch, except tenth of an less than a amounts of rainfall 60%. new precipitation is chance of wind 3 to 7 mph. near 88. south with a high partly sunny, after 2pm. s likely, mainly thunderstormshowers and friday in the evening. becoming calm around 5 mph south wind around 73. with a low partly cloudy, tonight tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 73. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. friday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm