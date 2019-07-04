Clear

Alex Kor remembers his mother's legacy

Alex Kor comments on his mother's death. Others in the community remember the impact Eva left on their lives.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

so strong you made an impact on millions of lives" good evening and thanks for evening and good evening and thanks for joining us. eva kor's death was felt across the country. kor was overseas for a trip with the candles museum. news 10's richard solomon is live from the candles museum in terre haute. he spoke with kor's son alex today... richard joins us now live with more on how people are dealing with the loss. to many....eva kor was and is a world hero... but to "alex" kor...she was "simply" his mother. i talked to him on the telephone he was with her in poland when she passed. alex told me there's no replacing "mom" <" eva kor died peacefully..thu rsday morning she was overseas in poland on a candles museum trip. her son alex kor was with her. "when it comes to circumstances how we die...you know i think it does say something about somebody kind of going out on their terms" throughout her 85 years...kor touched hundreds of thousands of lives. her message...the power of forgiveness and healing. "because she persisted and persevered...she made a name for herself in her words in her messages " peggy tierney is the editor of the book surviving the angel of death. tierney says kor filled her with lessons of letting anger go. "if eva can forgive the nazis i can forgive blank whatever it is " for others...kor was like a grandmother. annika sontag says having kor in her life helped shape who she is today. "i was able to have her so close. she didn't let anyone keep her down keep her quiet. she was outspoken she went out around the community she didn't let anything hold he back" alex kor says
