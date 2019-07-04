Clear

"This is America. It should be this way"; Thousands attend Linton Freedom Festival Parade

The parade is in its 114th year.

people people around the country are celebrating our nation's birthday today. one of the state's biggest celebrations is right here in the wabash valley. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us why people are flocking to linton indiana. pk} "for one hundred and fourteen years folks have lined the streets here in linton for the freedom festival parade. it's one of the biggest independence day parades in the state." thousands upon thousands of people line the streets. nat} as far as fourth of july celebrations go. "this one's like a really big deal around here." it's a big event that takes a lot of preperation. "we have a recamp meeting on tuesday. the good the bad and the ugly of what happened this year. and we work all year long on what we're going to do." what linton is doing is bringing people from around the country here...to celebrate the country's birthday. "i come from the third largest city in arizona. yuma arizona. so we have a pretty good parade. but it's not attended like this is." everyone from fair queens to your standard elvis impersonating state representative were on hand. roughly 40,000 people helping to celebrate in this small town. "it should be this way. this is america. it should be this way." how does a small town get such a popular parade? event organizers say it's because the parade here goes beyond just kids getting candy. arizona resident leon williams agrees. "it's been phenomenal and it'll continue to be. because these people care. they care about our country, they care about our service people, and they care about their neighbors. and it makes a big difference." "the freedom festival runs through july 6th. in linton, gary brian news 10." community news 10." gary brian 6th. in linton, through july festival runs through july 6th. in linton, gary brian news 10."
