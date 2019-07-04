Speech to Text for Five new candidates set to run in Terre Haute's fall election

in this evening's election alert.... new candidates are throwing their hats in the ring for terre haute's municipal election in november. according to online documents...shane meehan will now run for terre haute mayor as an independent. he'll be facing off against current mayor duke bennett. democrat karrum nasser and independent pat goodwin are also running. in the race for city council at large....james dale rodenberger...is now running as a libertarian. steven neice....george azar...tammy boland and curtis debaun are also running. sarah elizabeth dillion has filed to run for second district of terre haute council. she'll run as an independent. dillion will face off against republican diana winstead smith and democrat earl elliott. election day