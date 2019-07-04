Speech to Text for Police release names of two teens killed in Vigo County crash

minor injuries. news 10 has learned new information in a fatal crash investigation involving three teenagers. we've now learned the names of some of the victims involved. the vigo county sheriff's office tells us the victims are 18-year-old mason kiger and 17-year-old robert clouse. they are both from terre haute. friends of the boys tell news 10... mason kiger just graduated in the class of 20-19 from terre haute south vigo high school. robert clouse was a rising senior at south. both young men were members of the high school's r-o-t-c program. deputies say the boys died after a crash that happened early yesterday morning. it happened near french drive in vigo county. police say kiger was driving when he left the roadway and hit a tree. kiger and clouse died at the scene. emergency crews took another young man to the hospital. we're still working to learn his condition. authorities are still investigating what caused the crash. however