One person dead after two-motorcycle crash in Parke County

It happened around 1:00 Thursday afternoon on State Road 36 and Walker Ramp Road. That is just east of Rockville.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

online at w-t-h-i-tv dot com. news 10 is learning new details on a parke county, indiana crash. tonight we know one person is dead. authorities are not releasing the name of the victim. however, we do know the crash happened on state road 36 and walker ramp road. officials told news 10 the crash involved two motorcycles. they say the two motorcycles were headed east bound on 36. that's when police say the motorcycle in front stopped to make a left turn. authorities say the motorcycle behind failed to stop. the crash threw both riders from their bikes. police say the rider in the back was not wearing a helmet. he died at the scene. emergency crews took the rider in front to a hospital with
