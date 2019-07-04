Clear

Remembering Eva Kor, the world takes to social media to share their memories

In Terre Haute, and around the world, Eva Kor was well-known for sharing her message of forgiveness. People took to social media and released statements sharing memories and condolences.

people around the world are sharing their reactions to eva's death. at five...we told you indiana governor eric holcomb expressed his condolences. terre haute mayor duke bennett did as well. he posted this on his facebook page. he said quote," we can all learn something from her legacy and work to make our world a better place". you can find his full statement online at w-t-h-i-tv dot com. indiana state university released a statement on eva's passing as well. i-s-u president deborah curtis said quote, "eva stands as one of the tallest and strongest sycamores. our indiana state family is devastated at the news of her passing, but we know her legacy of forgiveness will live on for generations to come". eva graduated from indiana state university in 19-90. the school gave her the distinguished alumni award in 20-17. eva's legacy impacted people around the world. that's why many of "you" are also sharing your thoughts and memories of eva online. we've put together a post that highlights your tributes to eva and her family. it's online at w-t-h-i-tv dot com. there you can also leave your own thoughts and comments. you can also pay your respects by visiting the candles holocaust museum in terre haute. eva and her twin sister miriam helped to found the museum. it began as a place to remember all of the twins dr. josef mengele experimented on during the holocaust. the museum will be closed until tuesday july 9th in honor of eva. when the museum reopens on tuesday...officials welcome you to take part in remembering her. the museum will open at 10 a.m. news 10 did speak with eva's son alex today. coming up tonight on news 10 nightwatch and on my fox 10...we'll have more on what he had to say about his mother's life and legacy. we'll also keep you up to date on plans for memorial services
