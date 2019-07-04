Speech to Text for 'I would just like to say thank you. She changed my life...' Those close with Eva Kor remember the i

ant." a community is mourning the loss of an icon -- while pledging to continue her work. holocaust survivor eva kor has died. it's a breaking news story we've been following for you all day. good evening and thanks for joining us. eva passed away early this morning. her passing came while she was taking a trip to poland. eva inspired people around the world with her messages of forgiveness. nazis sent eva and her family to the auschwitz concentration camp. doctors performed scientific experiments on eva and her twin sister miriam. they were the family's sole survivors of that concentration camp. despite these hardships...eva spread ideas of hope and forgiveness. shocking the world...she even hugged a former nazi soldier. news 10's heather good is live at the candles holocaust museum in terre haute. that's the museum she helped to create. she joins us now live with more on how people around the world are reacting to this tragic news. those who know eva kor well are understandably grieving today... but they are also pledging to continue her life's work... promoting peace and forgiveness. holocaust survivor -- eva kor -- dedicated her life to speaking truth and helping others to understand and feel the power of forgiveness. she died thursday morning while on the annual candles trip to poland. those who knew eva well -- like mika brown -- say they take comfort in knowing kor died while she was in poland -- teaching others. "anyone who's ever been there with her, they know that that is absolutely where she feels most alive and where she finds peace and joy." brown was a co-producer for the eva documentary and spoke with me from indianapolis. she says eva was resilient and dedicated. "my favorite thing about her was her humor. she was very, very funny. she always says that if she weren't a holocaust survivor she would have been an comedian and i believe that because she could hold court like anybody." brown says... she's grieving now -- and that's okay... but she and others won't take long to get back to work -- promoting eva's message of kindness. looking back on her legacy... brown says she'd want eva to know how grateful she is for her friendship. "i'd just like to say thank you. she changed my life. i wouldn't be here today if it weren't for her." eva's family says they will probably hold her funeral services overseas. plans for a public memorial service are in the works here in terre haute. right now the date for that has not been announced. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.