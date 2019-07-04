Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Thursday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 5:57 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Thursday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. south southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. friday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. friday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. light south southwest wind. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. s. thunderstormpossible in amounts
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Unsettled Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Veterans are honored with handmade quilts in Montezuma

Image

Remembering Eva Kor

Image

Fireworks can cause fear for your animal: How to make your pet feel safe during the celebrations

Image

Partly cloudy, scattered storms. HIGH: 89

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Downtown Lighthouse Mission property rezoned

Image

Area planning approves jail rezoning request

Image

Hey Kevin - To be young again

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way