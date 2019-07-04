Speech to Text for Thursday Evening Forecast

tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. south southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. friday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. friday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. light south southwest wind. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. s. thunderstormpossible in amounts