Speech to Text for Veterans are honored with handmade quilts in Montezuma

a group of a group of women in one small wabash valley community says thank you this independence day.. in a unique way. news 10's "tilly marlatt" paid a visit to montezuma today.. for a special memorial ceremony. patrece.. the wabash valley is filled with small towns and men and women who have served. today.. i had the honor of witnessing "33"-veterans receiv recognition with a little handmade love. a small group of women in montezuma has been crafting quilts for nine years. small.. but mighty. in fact.. they've given away more than "1"-thousand quilts. each quilt spends many hours in the hands of volunteers.. before finding its new home with a veteran. organizer madonna babyak says it's really special to give a quilt to a veteran. regardless of what holiday it is or where she's at. "if we have extra quilts and we meet someone at the store that's wearing a hat that says vietnam or i served we will ask if they have ever received a quilt. if not, if they have one in our vehicle we will present one right then." if you know of a veteran who deserves a quilt, "babyak" says the women will gladly add them to their list. to learn