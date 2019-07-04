Speech to Text for Remembering Eva Kor

beloved holocaust survivor... and founder of candles holocaust museum in terre haute.. "eva kor".. has died. eva kor has touched countless lives with her story of survival and her message of forgiveness. she was continuing her mission to educate others when she died -- peacefully -- this morning in poland. eva kor's life work and personal story of survival is on display inside the candles holocaust museum. it will remain closed until tuesday when you can come to pay your respects. eva died this morning while in poland. she and a group were there for an annual trip. she says eva returned as a survivor to the place that took so much from her. holocaust survivor -- eva kor -- died in her hotel room thursday morning in poland. kor spent her life overcoming pain and tragedy to promote peace and forgiveness. that mission brought her back -- each year -- to the very concentration camp that claimed her family. eva had been battling an upper respiratory infection but was in good spirits leading up to her death. she posted this on twitter wednesday... commenting on the chicken nuggets at the mcdonalds near auschwitz. "she had an excellent day yesterday with our group in auschwitz. she was met by the front gate by a youth men's chorus and they serenaded her with some music so she had a really beautiful time here before she passed this morning." eva died peacefully in her bed with her son alex nearby. "she would want people to know that she came back a victorious survivor. she brought people back to the camps, not only to teach them what happened there, but also to teach people you can overcome." the "candles museum" will be closed until tuesday morning... at 10 am. that's when they're asking visitors to come and pay respects. a public memorial service is planned. details have not yet been released. eva's family says they will probably hold