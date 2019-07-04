Clear

Partly cloudy, scattered storms. HIGH: 89

Hot conditions will continue through the next several days. Highs will climb to the upper 80's and there will be a chance of scattered thundershowers late this afternoon and this evening.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 7:51 AM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 73

TOMORROW: Showers and storms, partly cloudy. HIGH: 88

Detailed Forecast: Hot conditions will coninue through the next several days. Highs will climb to the upper 80's and there will be a chance of scattered thundershowers late this afternoon and this evening. Tonight showers and storms are possible and lows will be in the lower 70's. Tomorrow showers and storms are possible in the afternoon once again.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
