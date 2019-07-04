Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 73

TOMORROW: Showers and storms, partly cloudy. HIGH: 88

Detailed Forecast: Hot conditions will coninue through the next several days. Highs will climb to the upper 80's and there will be a chance of scattered thundershowers late this afternoon and this evening. Tonight showers and storms are possible and lows will be in the lower 70's. Tomorrow showers and storms are possible in the afternoon once again.