All You Need to Know for Thursday

some duke energy customers are not happy about a possible rate increase. the company asked indiana regulators to raise rates to make improvements. the money would help reduce emissions.. improve reliability and allow the company to invest in its grid. duke energy is seeking a two-step increase. it would include a 13 percent hike in 20-20.. and 2 percent the following year. this would be a 23 dollar increase.. per month.. for the average home. some say they're worried about the impact on struggling families. if the rate hike passes.. you could see the increase in the spring or early summer next year. meanwhile... indiana american water customers just got hit with a rate increase. a "1-point-9-9" percent rate increase went into effect on monday. it will help pay for more than 500-million dollars in infrastructure improvements. customers can expect rates to go up again by "5-point-7-9" percent next may. you can see how these rates could affect you by going to the company's website. we've linked you to it at wthi tv dot com. vigo county is one step closer to builidng a new jail. an area planning committee voted in favor to rezone property out by "stu's golf course." that's where local leaders are hoping to build a new vigo county jail. the terre haute city council to hear a reading about it next. that will happen one week from tonight. renovations at the hulman center in terre haute are about a third of the way done. that's according to project leaders. work is being done to the building's exterior... utility systems and concessions and restrooms. officials say the work will make the center more functional for visitors. they hope to have the project completed late next year. "culver's restaurant" should be open by late november. you'll find it on terre haute's east side. leaders held a ground breaking yesterday. "culver's" specializes in frozen custards and burgers. owners are planning to put it on south "state road 46".. just outside of the "meijer" ga station. they're hoping to hire around 95 people for the new restaurant. a much needed animal shelter is in the works for richland county, illinois. animal control currently runs the facility. they say they're overcrowded. workers sent animals to other shelters last tuesday. they say in just a week... the kennels filled back up again. the county purchased new land for a new building. organizers hope it will boost adoption numbers. many of us think of fireworks for the 4th of july. but what we don't consider are our pets...who don't "enjoy" the "noisy" celebrations. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the humane society. she has more on the harmful impacts fireworks can have on our pets. the sound that fireworks make can bring anxiety, fear, and stress to many of our animals. it's something we often don't think consider when taking part in the celebrations. the noise and unpredictable sounds can leave animals feeling uneasy and threatened. in fact---"july 5th" is the busiest day across america for shelters taking "calls" about reported lost dogs. i spoke with "sarah valentine" on how we can help our pets feel more "reassured." she's the manager at the "humane society." she says the good news is you can celebrate the holiday at ease... as long as you create a "safe space" for your pet... that includes a room with.... "heavy" blankets..dimmed lights.. or background noise like a tv, so they can be distracted.