Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... take a look at this! we have live look right now at the firework show put on by the landing at fort harrison.. this is the 10th year for this show.. tomorrow.. you can catch another show at fairbanks park in terre haute! tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. independence day a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. partly sunny, with a high near 89. south southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. south wind 3 to 6 mph. thanks weather...