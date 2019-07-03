Clear

Wednesday Late Forecast

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... take a look at this! we have live look right now at the firework show put on by the landing at fort harrison.. this is the 10th year for this show.. tomorrow.. you can catch another show at fairbanks park in terre haute! tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. independence day a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. partly sunny, with a high near 89. south southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. south wind 3 to 6 mph. thanks weather...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
