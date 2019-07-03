Speech to Text for Downtown Lighthouse Mission property rezoned

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. the board also approved the rezoning of the lighthouse mission in terre haute.. that will help owners to rebuild. you'll recall the building on wabash avenue was heavily damaged by a fire in 20-16. the project to rebuild is estimated at 9 million dollars. that money will come from federal historic tax