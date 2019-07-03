Clear
Area planning approves jail rezoning request

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

in continuing coverage tonight.. vigo county leaders are one step closer to breaking ground on a new jail. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonight the area planning committee approved the rezoning for the new jail. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live from the proposed jail location with more. patrece... this is the area where county leaders want to build a new vigo county jail tonight...the area planning committee moved the request one step closer to the building process. the area planning committee had to approve two things tonight. one was the rezoning for honey creek west phase one and two. which is just extra land for future development. the other was the rezoning for part of honey creek drive. that is the actual land for the jail to be built on. both sections of land are part of the former stu's golf course area by the sewage treatment plant. and county commissioners are hoping for the best. "we've been looking for you know two or three years for a site we've had a couple picked out and they haven't turned out so we hope that this will be a site we can finally rest and get our design done and build that jail get out of the lawsuits. /// we've got so much involved in design and everything what we would like to do and we just hope that they consider this location." the next step is for this to go in front of the terre haute city council. next thursday -- july 11th the council will hear a reading for the first time. they don't have to vote on the jail at that meeting -- if they choose not to the next
