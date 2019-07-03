Clear
Vigo County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new K9

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

training is training is training is wrapping up for vigo county's newest k-9 officer. you'll have a chance to meet "kaiser" out at the fair. as news 10's tilly marlatt explains...the new k-9 will have skills in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. pk} kaiser will soon accompany deputy sheriff mike ellsworth on the road. ellsworth: "we're excited to have him. it's definitely a great tool for law enforcement." becoming a k-9 officer isn't an easy feat. it's a rigorous training process for both the dog and handler. ellsworth: it's eight hours a day for eight weeks. it's very hands on plasse: "you don't see the countless hours that the trainers put in that the handlers put in and that the dogs themselves put in to be as efficient as they are. tilly: the training doesn't end after the 8 weeks. it's an ongoing process. plasse: "so there's a lot of behind the scenes training with that k-9 to make sure they do what they are suppose to do because when the time is needed for them to act we can't afford for to have them not be able to do their job." in total, 11 dogs protect the community between the vigo county sheriff's office and the terre haute police department. plassey: so that's really a good number protecting this community. and i think the community probably expects that because they've had such good coverage and that's something we don't want to falter with. ellsworth says there is already a bond between them. one that lasts both on and off the clock. ellsworth: he's definitely a partner. he's .. /// one of us in law enforcement /// i'm confident in him. tilly: and he hopes the community soon will be too. for news 10, i'm tilly marlatt. tilly marlatt. tilly marlatt. for news 10, i'm too. soon will be community hopes the tilly: and he him. i'm confident in enforcement /// us in law enforcement /// i'm confident in him. tilly: and he hopes the community soon will be too. for news 10, i'm tilly marlatt. you'll be able to meet the new k-9 during the vigo county fair. paul davis in terre haute is covering the
