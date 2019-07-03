Clear
Special cookout works to honor emergency workers

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

helps to give it a local touch. people in terre haute took the time to say thanks to the people who keep you safe during an emergency. state farm hosted a special first responders "cookout". the celebration came just a day before the 4th of july holiday. first responders had the chance to eat some tasty treats and relax. organizers say it's all about honoring the people who make trying times a little better. "i come from a law enforcement background a little bit with family in law enforcement. i know that there's just a day to day sacrifice that a lot of the community just doesn't understand so we're just out here to support them." several groups in the wabash valley make it a point to take
