Speech to Text for Crews break ground on a new restaurant on Terre Haute's east side

in late 20-20. today terre haute leaders took steps to further grow the city's east side. leaders held a ceremonial ground breaking for culvers. culvers is a restaurant that specializes in frozen custard and burgers. owners are planning to put it on south state road 46.. just outside meijer's gas station. they say they're excited to bring another option to terre haute's east side. "i felt like the brand, the culture matched my vision for what the city of terre haute is all about so i'm really excited to bring culvers to the community." culvers is hoping to hire around 95 people for the new restaurant.