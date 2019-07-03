Speech to Text for Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce working to get people to the polls for casino vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute chamber of commerce is taking on a new duty. that's getting you to the polls this november. earlier this week the vigo county election board confirmed a casino referendum will be on the november ballot. that referendum will ask if inland casino gambling should be permitted in vigo county? this could pave the way for a casino in terre haute. the chamber of commerce is a part of the "all in" campaign in support of the casino. news 10 spoke with new chamber president kristin craig. she says the casino will bring many opportunities to the area. craig told news 10... the chamber will be working with local businesses and companies. they will be working on ways to create incentives for voting. "everyone" will be eligible to vote on the referendum..city "and" county residents. election